Cibc World Market Inc. Acquires 37,479 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,479 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. owned 0.08% of CF Industries worth $14,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CF. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in CF Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in CF Industries by 555.1% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in CF Industries by 2,600.0% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in CF Industries by 540.8% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in CF Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

CF opened at $107.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $102.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.08. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.25 and a fifty-two week high of $119.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is presently 10.50%.

In other CF Industries news, CEO W Anthony Will sold 102,520 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $11,293,603.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,572,426.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO W Anthony Will sold 102,520 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $11,293,603.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,572,426.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Christopher D. Bohn sold 40,000 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total value of $4,433,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,039,112.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 166,484 shares of company stock valued at $18,431,301. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays upgraded CF Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $103.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $108.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $117.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CF Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.86.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

