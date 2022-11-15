Cibc World Market Inc. Acquires 4,002 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 206,902 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,002 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $29,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blossom Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $211,000. FIDELIS iM LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. FIDELIS iM LLC now owns 157,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,471,000 after buying an additional 3,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV now owns 11,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $152.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $143.73 and a 200-day moving average of $147.50. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $132.64 and a 12 month high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

