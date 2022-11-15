Cibc World Market Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 162,839 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,322 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $16,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,401,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,219,873,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993,918 shares during the last quarter. Members Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 141.7% during the 2nd quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 4,100,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404,052 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $251,096,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 87.3% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,865,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 81,701,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,256,434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944,731 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

AGG opened at $96.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.12. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $93.20 and a 52 week high of $115.24.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

