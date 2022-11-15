Cibc World Market Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Cibc World Market Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,768 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 11,659 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $17,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Westhampton Capital LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 0.7% during the first quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 7,100 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Rollins Financial raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.1% in the first quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 1,263 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 4,077 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.1% in the first quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 49.1% in the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $237.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $231.78.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:LOW opened at $204.66 on Tuesday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.12 and a fifty-two week high of $263.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.11.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.04. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 155.26%. The business had revenue of $27.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.51 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.10%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total value of $2,521,205.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,696,882.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.