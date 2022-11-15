Cibc World Market Inc. Grows Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 95.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 257,870 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,058 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $14,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 35,314,215 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,750,624,000 after buying an additional 7,894,757 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 33,193,160 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,585,436,000 after purchasing an additional 7,380,205 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 488.4% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,717,529 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $211,668,000 after buying an additional 2,255,694 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,028,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 293.5% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,854,494 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $144,464,000 after buying an additional 1,383,268 shares during the period. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Micron Technology Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $61.78 on Tuesday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.45 and a 52 week high of $98.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.98 and its 200 day moving average is $59.85. The company has a market cap of $67.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.27.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The business’s revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 7th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MU shares. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Micron Technology in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Micron Technology from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.52.

Micron Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.