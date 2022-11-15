Cibc World Market Inc. Increases Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 58,806 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,302 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $16,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 440.9% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 119 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 95.5% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 129 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LULU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $464.00 to $413.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Piper Sandler upgraded Lululemon Athletica from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $320.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $315.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $365.00 to $383.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.74.

LULU stock opened at $352.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.98 billion, a PE ratio of 41.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.30. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12-month low of $251.51 and a 12-month high of $485.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $316.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $305.90.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 40.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.80, for a total transaction of $66,490.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,443,083.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

