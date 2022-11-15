Cibc World Market Inc. Purchases 4,988 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,583 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,988 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $21,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $23,659,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at $227,508,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.3% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 49.6% during the second quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,096,000 after purchasing an additional 5,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $363.22 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $347.89 and its 200 day moving average is $360.45. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $319.87 and a fifty-two week high of $441.26.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

