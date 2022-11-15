Cibc World Market Inc. Raises Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 51,587 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,960 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $13,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Danaher by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,004,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $14,961,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,650 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its position in Danaher by 3.0% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,622,607 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,171,923,000 after acquiring an additional 135,251 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Danaher by 3.7% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,745,126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,098,558,000 after acquiring an additional 132,703 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 3.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,260,664 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $956,451,000 after buying an additional 108,414 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 5.8% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,947,970 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $747,369,000 after buying an additional 162,400 shares during the period. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DHR opened at $266.72 on Tuesday. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $233.71 and a 12-month high of $331.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $194.16 billion, a PE ratio of 29.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $263.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $264.14.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.32. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 21.65%. The company had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.39 earnings per share. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.05%.

In other Danaher news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 18,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.72, for a total value of $5,201,823.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,634 shares in the company, valued at $8,141,052.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Jennifer Honeycutt sold 8,211 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $2,175,915.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,162 shares in the company, valued at $1,897,930. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 18,935 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.72, for a total value of $5,201,823.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,141,052.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,646 shares of company stock worth $7,504,203 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on DHR. Cowen lowered their price target on Danaher to $340.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Benchmark lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $325.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Danaher from $318.00 to $302.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Danaher in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $312.50.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

