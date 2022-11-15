Cibc World Market Inc. Raises Stock Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 469,244 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,019 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Shell were worth $24,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shell during the first quarter worth about $1,076,420,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Shell during the first quarter worth about $1,006,050,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Shell in the first quarter valued at approximately $677,739,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Shell in the first quarter valued at approximately $549,346,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd boosted its holdings in Shell by 11.0% in the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 9,145,378 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $237,974,000 after purchasing an additional 907,223 shares in the last quarter. 7.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SHEL shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Shell from GBX 3,100 ($36.43) to GBX 3,200 ($37.60) in a report on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Shell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,779 ($32.66) to GBX 2,761 ($32.44) in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Grupo Santander cut Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, HSBC reduced their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,700 ($31.73) to GBX 2,550 ($29.96) in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Shell has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,127.13.

Shell stock opened at $54.66 on Tuesday. Shell plc has a 12 month low of $44.90 and a 12 month high of $61.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.63 billion, a PE ratio of 4.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Shell’s payout ratio is 17.45%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

