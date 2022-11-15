Cibc World Market Inc. Sells 14,189 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Cibc World Market Inc. lessened its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 226,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,189 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Prudential Financial worth $21,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in Prudential Financial by 39.2% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Prudential Financial during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Prudential Financial by 47.8% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Prudential Financial by 91.8% during the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Prudential Financial by 6.1% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 24,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PRU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $101.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Prudential Financial to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.08.

Prudential Financial Stock Down 1.8 %

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

NYSE:PRU opened at $108.23 on Tuesday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.46 and a 1-year high of $124.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $96.56 and a 200 day moving average of $98.45. The firm has a market cap of $39.83 billion, a PE ratio of 150.32 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 666.67%.

About Prudential Financial

(Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.