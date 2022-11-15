Cibc World Market Inc. Sells 4,590 Shares of iShares MSCI Denmark ETF (BATS:EDEN)

Cibc World Market Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Denmark ETF (BATS:EDEN – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,590 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Denmark ETF were worth $12,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDEN. Hightower 6M Holding LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Denmark ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,681,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in iShares MSCI Denmark ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,525,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Denmark ETF by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 47,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,833,000 after purchasing an additional 13,462 shares during the period. Marotta Asset Management raised its stake in iShares MSCI Denmark ETF by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 73,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,386,000 after purchasing an additional 6,558 shares during the period. Finally, Jmac Enterprises LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Denmark ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 13,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Denmark ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Denmark ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

BATS:EDEN opened at €90.36 ($93.15) on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Denmark ETF has a 1 year low of €54.51 ($56.20) and a 1 year high of €71.11 ($73.31). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €80.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €86.50.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Denmark ETF (BATS:EDEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Denmark ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Denmark ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.