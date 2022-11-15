Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) Short Interest Update

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 497,400 shares, an increase of 22.7% from the October 15th total of 405,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 262,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Cidara Therapeutics by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,099,299 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 209,830 shares during the period. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Cidara Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $307,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Cidara Therapeutics by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,437,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after buying an additional 23,588 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Cidara Therapeutics by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 176,237 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 21,837 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Cidara Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 39.42% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Cidara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

CDTX stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.62. 260,194 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 349,796. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.75 million, a P/E ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.62. Cidara Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $1.76.

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of long-acting anti-infectives for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and oncology in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, which are fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

