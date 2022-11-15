Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Stake Lifted by Dowling & Yahnke LLC

Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,328 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 456 shares during the quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $2,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cigna in the second quarter worth $25,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cigna in the second quarter worth $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Cigna in the first quarter worth $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Cigna in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, SWS Partners bought a new position in shares of Cigna in the first quarter worth $32,000. 89.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CI stock opened at $306.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Cigna Co. has a fifty-two week low of $191.74 and a fifty-two week high of $331.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $298.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $279.59. The firm has a market cap of $93.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 5th. Cigna’s payout ratio is currently 21.39%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CI. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Cigna from $320.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cigna in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Cigna from $273.00 to $311.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Cigna from $319.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cigna from $296.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cigna presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.17.

In other Cigna news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 8,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.76, for a total value of $2,418,197.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,345,641.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 8,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.76, for a total transaction of $2,418,197.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,345,641.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,051,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,633 shares of company stock valued at $3,730,098 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

