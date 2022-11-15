Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Stock Holdings Increased by Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $2,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cintas by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 145,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Cintas by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 65,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,647,000 after purchasing an additional 10,797 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Cintas by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 404,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $151,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cintas during the 2nd quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC increased its position in shares of Cintas by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 704 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Cintas

In related news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 2,116 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.43, for a total transaction of $879,049.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,596,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cintas Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CTAS shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Cintas from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cintas from $352.00 to $373.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Cintas from $415.00 to $435.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cintas in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $463.00 target price on shares of Cintas in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cintas has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $440.70.

Shares of Cintas stock opened at $443.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $45.07 billion, a PE ratio of 37.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $408.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $398.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $343.86 and a 12 month high of $461.44.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 36.63% and a net margin of 15.46%. Cintas’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 12.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Cintas’s payout ratio is 38.56%.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

