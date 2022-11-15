Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Bought by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 90.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 977,594 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 464,106 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises approximately 0.4% of Alps Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $41,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 21.0% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 668,844 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,295,000 after acquiring an additional 116,264 shares during the period. Essex LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.6% during the first quarter. Essex LLC now owns 59,546 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,320,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 66.5% during the first quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 13,720 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 5,479 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.5% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 165,104 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $9,205,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period. 71.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 12,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.86, for a total transaction of $614,426.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 167,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,018,081.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 19,168 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $848,759.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,689,636.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 12,838 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.86, for a total transaction of $614,426.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,018,081.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 56,317 shares of company stock valued at $2,612,042. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CSCO shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.68.

Shares of CSCO traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $44.85. 225,839 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,758,918. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.46. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.60 and a 1 year high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The firm had revenue of $13.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.90%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

