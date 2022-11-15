Citigroup Boosts Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) Price Target to $38.00

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by analysts at Citigroup to $38.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential downside of 25.03% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Silk Road Medical from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th.

Get Silk Road Medical alerts:

Silk Road Medical Stock Performance

Shares of Silk Road Medical stock traded up $1.94 on Tuesday, reaching $50.69. 869,665 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 367,284. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -31.10 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 6.14 and a quick ratio of 5.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.81 and a 200 day moving average of $40.30. Silk Road Medical has a 52 week low of $27.21 and a 52 week high of $52.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Silk Road Medical

In other Silk Road Medical news, CFO Lucas W. Buchanan sold 24,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,240,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,826,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Silk Road Medical news, CFO Lucas W. Buchanan sold 24,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,240,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,826,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total transaction of $436,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 246,199 shares in the company, valued at $10,739,200.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 73,506 shares of company stock worth $3,422,494 in the last three months. 7.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,087,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,786,000 after buying an additional 306,577 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 2,676,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,412,000 after buying an additional 523,179 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,556,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,542,000 after buying an additional 29,112 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,533,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,817,000 after buying an additional 169,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,347,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,026,000 after buying an additional 28,339 shares during the last quarter.

About Silk Road Medical

(Get Rating)

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products include ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Silk Road Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silk Road Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.