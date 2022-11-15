Civista Bancshares (CIVB) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ: CIVB):

11/1/2022 – Civista Bancshares had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler to $25.50.

11/1/2022 – Civista Bancshares had its price target raised by analysts at Hovde Group to $26.50.

11/1/2022 – Civista Bancshares had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson to $30.00.

10/28/2022 – Civista Bancshares was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/20/2022 – Civista Bancshares was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/12/2022 – Civista Bancshares is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/3/2022 – Civista Bancshares had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $32.00 to $29.00.

9/29/2022 – Civista Bancshares had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler to $23.50.

9/21/2022 – Civista Bancshares was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Civista Bancshares Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:CIVB traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $23.84. 25,869 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,788. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.52. Civista Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.10 and a twelve month high of $25.94. The company has a market capitalization of $374.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 0.82.

Get Civista Bancshares Inc alerts:

Civista Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 7th. Civista Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 21.96%.

Insider Activity at Civista Bancshares

Institutional Trading of Civista Bancshares

In other news, Director Allen R. Nickles sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total transaction of $227,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 99,759 shares in the company, valued at $2,269,517.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,383 shares of the bank’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Civista Bancshares by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 101,142 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 29,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Civista Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 23,460 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. 52.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Civista Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company engaged in the community banking business. It provides financial services through its offices in the Ohio counties of Erie, Crawford, Champaign, Franklin, Logan, Summit, Huron, Ottawa, Madison, Union and Richland. The firm’s primary deposit products are checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, and its lending products are residential mortgage, commercial and installment loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Civista Bancshares Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Civista Bancshares Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.