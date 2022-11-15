Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 190,000 shares, a drop of 13.0% from the October 15th total of 218,500 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 32,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.9 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on CIVB. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Civista Bancshares to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Hovde Group boosted their price target on shares of Civista Bancshares to $26.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Civista Bancshares to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Civista Bancshares to $25.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

Insider Activity at Civista Bancshares

In related news, Director Allen R. Nickles sold 10,000 shares of Civista Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total value of $227,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 99,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,269,517.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Civista Bancshares

Civista Bancshares Stock Up 1.4 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Civista Bancshares in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Civista Bancshares in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Civista Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Civista Bancshares by 244.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,565 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Civista Bancshares in the second quarter valued at $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CIVB stock traded up $0.34 on Tuesday, reaching $23.84. 25,869 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,788. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.54. The company has a market capitalization of $374.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 0.82. Civista Bancshares has a twelve month low of $20.10 and a twelve month high of $25.94.

Civista Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 7th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Civista Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 21.96%.

Civista Bancshares Company Profile

Civista Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company engaged in the community banking business. It provides financial services through its offices in the Ohio counties of Erie, Crawford, Champaign, Franklin, Logan, Summit, Huron, Ottawa, Madison, Union and Richland. The firm’s primary deposit products are checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, and its lending products are residential mortgage, commercial and installment loans.

