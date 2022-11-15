Clarius Group LLC Acquires 25,421 Shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) by 945.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,111 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,421 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Beam Therapeutics were worth $1,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BEAM. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Beam Therapeutics by 7.2% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,792,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,305,000 after purchasing an additional 591,315 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Beam Therapeutics by 14.5% during the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,594,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,658,000 after purchasing an additional 329,342 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Beam Therapeutics by 17.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,981,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,543,000 after purchasing an additional 298,383 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Beam Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $8,245,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Beam Therapeutics by 18.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 685,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,776,000 after purchasing an additional 107,516 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Beam Therapeutics alerts:

Beam Therapeutics Stock Up 8.6 %

BEAM stock opened at $54.02 on Tuesday. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.77 and a 12 month high of $92.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.58 and its 200 day moving average is $47.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Beam Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BEAM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $15.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.15 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 38.93% and a negative net margin of 343.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1875.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.42) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -4.87 EPS for the current year.

BEAM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $38.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 1st. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $41.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $65.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Beam Therapeutics

In other Beam Therapeutics news, CEO John M. Evans sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.31, for a total transaction of $1,389,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,058,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,020,061.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Beam Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeted development candidate for the treatment of patients with Glycogen Storage Disease Type Ia.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Beam Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.