Clarius Group LLC Buys 1,472 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,698 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Intel by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 57,435 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares during the period. CNB Bank grew its position in Intel by 2.6% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 35,355 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,323,000 after buying an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Intel by 6.9% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 649,665 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $24,311,000 after buying an additional 42,007 shares in the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in Intel by 2.9% during the second quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 42,788 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,601,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Intel by 2.6% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 557,504 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $20,856,000 after buying an additional 14,061 shares in the last quarter. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $31.17 on Tuesday. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $24.59 and a 52-week high of $56.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.77.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 44.92%.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,652.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Lip Bu Tan purchased 1,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.49 per share, for a total transaction of $50,966.46. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,711.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,652.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 73,630 shares of company stock worth $2,147,872 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on INTC. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Intel from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Roth Capital reduced their target price on Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. DZ Bank cut Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Intel from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, KGI Securities upgraded Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.91.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

