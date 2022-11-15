Clarius Group LLC Buys 695 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. State Street Corp increased its stake in Prologis by 10.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,717,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,351,279,000 after acquiring an additional 4,861,668 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in Prologis by 23.5% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 18,488,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,985,801,000 after acquiring an additional 3,513,643 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Prologis by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,672,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,772,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814,967 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Prologis by 14.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,297,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,662,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 22.1% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,647,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $664,373,000 after buying an additional 1,022,909 shares during the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Prologis Stock Up 1.5 %

Prologis stock opened at $114.17 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $109.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $105.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.95. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.03 and a twelve month high of $174.54.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.31). Prologis had a net margin of 73.21% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PLD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank raised Prologis from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $137.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Prologis in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Prologis from $156.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. BTIG Research cut their target price on Prologis from $193.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $133.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.28.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

