Clarius Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,829 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 469.2% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Zoetis by 430.8% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the second quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ZTS. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $207.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $264.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.17.

Zoetis Stock Up 2.6 %

NYSE:ZTS opened at $150.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $70.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.74. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.15 and a twelve month high of $249.27.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.03). Zoetis had a net margin of 25.82% and a return on equity of 48.41%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 29.68%.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

