Clarius Group LLC Purchases 331 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,533 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 26.1% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 7,479 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 4.1% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,833 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 13.6% during the second quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 6,181 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 11.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 95,008 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $12,814,000 after buying an additional 9,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 2.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 80,330 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $10,808,000 after buying an additional 1,975 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of T-Mobile US stock traded up $2.58 on Tuesday, reaching $148.04. The stock had a trading volume of 22,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,033,635. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $140.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.51 and a 1 year high of $154.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $19.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.98 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 1.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.50, for a total value of $110,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $476,425. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other T-Mobile US news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.50, for a total transaction of $110,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $476,425. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 1,700 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total transaction of $260,882.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,465,696.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,450 shares of company stock worth $11,045,767 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TMUS shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $187.00 to $201.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.80.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

Featured Articles

