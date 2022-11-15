Clarius Group LLC Purchases 378 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Clarius Group LLC grew its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CNB Bank raised its stake in Progressive by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 3,928 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 4.5% during the second quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 6,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Progressive by 6.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 144,781 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,858,000 after buying an additional 8,216 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 2.2% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 79,743 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,272,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Progressive by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 771,150 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $89,662,000 after acquiring an additional 39,260 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.18, for a total transaction of $3,179,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 329,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,846,416.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.18, for a total transaction of $3,179,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 329,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,846,416.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 19,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $2,398,182.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,654,001.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 107,688 shares of company stock valued at $13,069,239. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:PGR traded up $0.70 on Tuesday, reaching $123.68. 15,908 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,405,688. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $123.94 and its 200-day moving average is $119.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $89.66 and a 1-year high of $131.00.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PGR. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Progressive to $133.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Progressive from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Progressive from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Progressive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.54.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

