Clarius Group LLC Purchases New Holdings in Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX)

Clarius Group LLC acquired a new stake in Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 62,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,000. Clarius Group LLC owned about 0.17% of Quanterix as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QTRX. RTW Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Quanterix by 81.9% in the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,248,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,444,000 after buying an additional 562,047 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Quanterix by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,097,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,026,000 after purchasing an additional 464,139 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Quanterix by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,152,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,656,000 after purchasing an additional 414,442 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Quanterix by 302.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 163,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 123,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tikvah Management LLC lifted its holdings in Quanterix by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Tikvah Management LLC now owns 436,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,730,000 after purchasing an additional 90,600 shares during the last quarter. 91.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on QTRX. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Quanterix from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen lowered Quanterix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Quanterix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Cowen lowered Quanterix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Quanterix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Quanterix Price Performance

About Quanterix

Shares of Quanterix stock opened at $12.84 on Tuesday. Quanterix Co. has a one year low of $6.31 and a one year high of $57.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $475.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.79.

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, engages in development and marketing of digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

