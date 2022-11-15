Clarius Group LLC Raises Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Clarius Group LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,102 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,002,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,011,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448,444 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 35.8% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,574,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $645,899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206,006 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 35.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,460,023 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $579,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163,790 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,591,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,658,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 7.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,297,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,119,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,170 shares in the last quarter. 55.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other International Business Machines news, Director David N. Farr acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $125.00 per share, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

International Business Machines Price Performance

NYSE IBM traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $145.15. The stock had a trading volume of 49,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,576,736. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $114.56 and a 52-week high of $146.08. The company has a market cap of $131.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.50% and a net margin of 2.08%. The business had revenue of $14.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 481.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IBM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price target on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Societe Generale reduced their target price on International Business Machines to $129.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on International Business Machines from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.40.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

