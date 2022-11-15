Clarkston Capital Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Clarkston Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,458 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 507.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 261 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. 74.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HON has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $202.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $187.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Honeywell International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $222.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.00.

In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.20, for a total value of $8,557,824.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,090,067.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total value of $1,555,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,882,864.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.20, for a total transaction of $8,557,824.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,090,067.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

HON opened at $213.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $186.87. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.63 and a 52-week high of $224.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 52.75%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

