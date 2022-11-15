Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU) CFO Kenneth L. Cornick Sells 7,961 Shares

Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Get Rating) CFO Kenneth L. Cornick sold 7,961 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $238,909.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of YOU traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,789,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,041,899. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.28 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.18. Clear Secure, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.79 and a 52 week high of $44.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in Clear Secure by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 10,751,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,997,000 after buying an additional 2,184,428 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Clear Secure by 119.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,721,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,062,000 after buying an additional 2,028,361 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Clear Secure by 143.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,258,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,601,000 after buying an additional 1,920,329 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Clear Secure by 606.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,007,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,143,000 after purchasing an additional 864,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clear Secure by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,544,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,875,000 after buying an additional 826,003 shares during the period. 51.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Clear Secure in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Clear Secure, Inc provides a member-centric secure identity platform in the United States. The company's secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking. It also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR app, a consumer-facing digital product that facilitates new user enrollment and member engagement from their mobile device.

