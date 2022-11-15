Clearstead Trust LLC Increases Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Clearstead Trust LLC raised its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the quarter. American Tower makes up 4.5% of Clearstead Trust LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Clearstead Trust LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $5,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AMT. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 124.4% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 134,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,721,000 after purchasing an additional 74,405 shares during the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in American Tower during the 1st quarter worth about $2,892,000. Blossom Wealth Management increased its position in American Tower by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 1,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, CCLA Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 5.6% in the first quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 196,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,537,000 after purchasing an additional 10,459 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of AMT stock traded up $1.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $217.07. 19,512 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,315,080. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $178.17 and a 52 week high of $294.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $215.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $241.43. The company has a market capitalization of $101.07 billion, a PE ratio of 34.19, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.53.

American Tower Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were paid a $1.47 dividend. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.43. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 7th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.33%.

In related news, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total value of $7,252,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 157,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,672,332. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total value of $7,252,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 157,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,672,332. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total value of $252,207.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,177,023.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on American Tower from $285.00 to $232.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of American Tower from $264.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of American Tower from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of American Tower to $251.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on American Tower from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.47.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

