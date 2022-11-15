Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV) Short Interest Up 9.6% in October

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, a growth of 9.6% from the October 15th total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 9.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 344,626 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,171,000 after purchasing an additional 28,439 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 2.8% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 173,516 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 4,676 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 24.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 103,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 20,213 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $492,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 2.7% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 46,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund stock traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, reaching $7.45. 59,240 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,664. Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund has a twelve month low of $6.24 and a twelve month high of $11.56.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st were issued a dividend of $0.0906 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 16.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. The fund primarily invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

