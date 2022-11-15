CNB Bank Acquires 124 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

CNB Bank boosted its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,928 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the quarter. CNB Bank’s holdings in Progressive were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Progressive during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Progressive by 92.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Progressive during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. 85.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Progressive

In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 50,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.85, for a total value of $5,842,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 431,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,458,400.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Progressive news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 19,068 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $2,398,182.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,654,001.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.85, for a total transaction of $5,842,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,458,400.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 107,688 shares of company stock worth $13,069,239 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Progressive Price Performance

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Progressive from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Progressive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Progressive from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Progressive to $133.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.54.

PGR opened at $122.98 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.03. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $89.66 and a 52-week high of $131.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Articles

