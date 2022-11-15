CNB Bank Acquires 1,482 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

CNB Bank grew its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 187.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the period. CNB Bank’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DD. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 37,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after buying an additional 5,049 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 12.1% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 19,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 18.6% during the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 10,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,726,000. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 1.7% during the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 13,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. 72.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Up 1.5 %

DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $71.63 on Tuesday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.52 and a fifty-two week high of $85.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company has a market capitalization of $35.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.02.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.62.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

