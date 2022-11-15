CNB Bank Buys 1,555 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

CNB Bank raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 60.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the period. CNB Bank’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WFC. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 73.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 53,857,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,609,929,000 after acquiring an additional 22,890,585 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,901,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,061,357,000 after purchasing an additional 64,080 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,602,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $901,736,000 after purchasing an additional 843,809 shares in the last quarter. Theleme Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 18,256,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $884,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 15,847,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $767,596,000 after buying an additional 782,516 shares in the last quarter. 72.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE:WFC opened at $46.87 on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $36.54 and a 52 week high of $60.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.90 and its 200-day moving average is $43.11. The firm has a market cap of $178.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.16.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.24). Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The firm had revenue of $19.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 31.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on WFC. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.03.

About Wells Fargo & Company

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.