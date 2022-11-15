CNB Bank Buys 356 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

CNB Bank raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. CNB Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 236.2% during the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 7,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $44,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $225.73 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $202.05 and a fifty-two week high of $311.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.25.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

