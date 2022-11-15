CNB Bank Grows Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

CNB Bank raised its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,842 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the period. CNB Bank’s holdings in Comcast were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1,476.6% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 741 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,347,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 550.0% during the first quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 1,027 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 31.9% during the second quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Comcast to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.46.

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $34.57 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.68, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $53.79.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.91%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

