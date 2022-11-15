CNB Bank Has $109,000 Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

CNB Bank increased its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 479.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,065 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares during the period. CNB Bank’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CARR. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 115,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 11.9% in the second quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,162,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,089,000 after purchasing an additional 547,683 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 8.8% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 69,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,473,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 20,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 1,757 shares during the period. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $332,000. 85.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Carrier Global from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Carrier Global from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.50.

Shares of CARR opened at $43.61 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.55. The stock has a market cap of $36.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.32. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $33.10 and a 12 month high of $57.97.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 17.55%. The business had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. Equities analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 28th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 27th. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.49%.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

