CNB Bank Increases Stock Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

CNB Bank grew its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,593 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. CNB Bank’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GD. Essex LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 2.8% in the first quarter. Essex LLC now owns 14,136 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 2.1% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,967 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,334,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its position in General Dynamics by 49.2% during the first quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in General Dynamics by 15.1% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,387 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in General Dynamics by 5.0% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GD. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $286.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $256.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.50.

Shares of NYSE GD opened at $242.82 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $188.64 and a 52 week high of $254.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $233.78 and its 200 day moving average is $228.32. The company has a market cap of $66.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.90.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.93 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

