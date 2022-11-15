CNB Bank Makes New Investment in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

CNB Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 9.8% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 1.2% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 3,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,879,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,108,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated during the 2nd quarter valued at about $655,000. 38.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Coca-Cola Consolidated in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.
Coca-Cola Consolidated Trading Down 2.9 %
Coca-Cola Consolidated Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s payout ratio is presently 2.84%.
Coca-Cola Consolidated Company Profile
Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, such as carbonated beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.
