CNB Bank Raises Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

CNB Bank raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,521 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. CNB Bank’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 71,471 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $11,801,000 after buying an additional 2,673 shares during the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 10,476 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,729,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 135,452 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $22,355,000 after buying an additional 3,996 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 940,658 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $155,246,000 after buying an additional 79,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 123,451 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $20,374,000 after buying an additional 19,085 shares during the last quarter. 77.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CRM shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Salesforce from $330.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Salesforce from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Cowen lowered their target price on Salesforce from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Salesforce from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Salesforce from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.29.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $163.50 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $152.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.04 and a 1-year high of $309.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 293.81, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.12.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 1.83%. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 24th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the CRM provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.30, for a total value of $327,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at $3,950,442,666.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.30, for a total transaction of $327,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at $3,950,442,666.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.36, for a total value of $137,139.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,324,791.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,435 shares of company stock worth $11,850,804 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

