CNB Bank Sells 817 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

CNB Bank lowered its holdings in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 25.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 817 shares during the quarter. CNB Bank’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in DocuSign by 31.9% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 27,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after buying an additional 6,743 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in DocuSign by 14.6% during the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 17,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 42.1% in the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 3,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 174.1% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 67,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,231,000 after buying an additional 42,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign stock opened at $53.60 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.76. DocuSign, Inc. has a one year low of $39.57 and a one year high of $275.54. The company has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a PE ratio of -95.46 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.09). DocuSign had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a negative return on equity of 21.74%. The company had revenue of $622.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of DocuSign from $151.00 to $84.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on DocuSign from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of DocuSign from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of DocuSign from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.38.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

