CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) Short Interest Update

CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 109,200 shares, a decline of 26.2% from the October 15th total of 147,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at CNB Financial

In other CNB Financial news, CEO Michael D. Peduzzi bought 2,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,008.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,973 shares in the company, valued at $375,365.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael D. Peduzzi acquired 2,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.50 per share, with a total value of $50,008.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $375,365.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Francis X. Straub III acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.50 per share, with a total value of $47,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 33,503 shares in the company, valued at $787,320.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 5,499 shares of company stock valued at $129,387 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CNB Financial

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of CNB Financial by 1.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,094,621 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,799,000 after purchasing an additional 12,289 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in CNB Financial by 3.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 680,448 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,038,000 after acquiring an additional 23,544 shares during the period. CNB Bank grew its position in CNB Financial by 183.1% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 636,995 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,408,000 after acquiring an additional 412,027 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in CNB Financial by 2.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 549,201 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,454,000 after acquiring an additional 15,400 shares during the period. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its position in CNB Financial by 12.4% in the second quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 331,476 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,018,000 after acquiring an additional 36,519 shares during the period. 42.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CNB Financial Price Performance

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded CNB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of CCNE stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $25.50. The company had a trading volume of 53,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,258. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.88 and a 200-day moving average of $25.12. The company has a market capitalization of $538.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 0.85. CNB Financial has a 12-month low of $23.05 and a 12-month high of $28.59.

CNB Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. CNB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.65%.

CNB Financial Company Profile

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

