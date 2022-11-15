CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.71.

CNX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of CNX Resources to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. MKM Partners reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of CNX Resources in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of CNX Resources to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CNX Resources

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in CNX Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CNX Resources during the second quarter worth $41,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNX Resources during the third quarter worth $43,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CNX Resources during the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 119.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,889 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

CNX Resources Price Performance

About CNX Resources

Shares of CNX opened at $18.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.28. CNX Resources has a twelve month low of $13.00 and a twelve month high of $24.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.09 and a 200-day moving average of $18.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

