CollPlant Biotechnologies (CLGN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Posted by on Nov 15th, 2022

CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGNGet Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th.

CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGNGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.31). CollPlant Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 2,576.29% and a negative return on equity of 34.02%. The company had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 million. On average, analysts expect CollPlant Biotechnologies to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CLGN opened at $5.46 on Tuesday. CollPlant Biotechnologies has a 1 year low of $5.12 and a 1 year high of $23.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.99.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies by 119.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 4,085 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in CollPlant Biotechnologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $189,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in CollPlant Biotechnologies in the second quarter valued at about $361,000. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd., a regenerative and aesthetic medicine company, focuses on three-dimensional (3D) bioprinting of tissues and organs, and medical aesthetics in the United States, Canada, and Europe. Its products are based on recombinant type I human collagen that is produced with its proprietary plant based genetic engineering technology.

