CollPlant Biotechnologies (CLGN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th.

CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.31). CollPlant Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 2,576.29% and a negative return on equity of 34.02%. The company had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 million. On average, analysts expect CollPlant Biotechnologies to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get CollPlant Biotechnologies alerts:

CollPlant Biotechnologies Price Performance

Shares of CLGN opened at $5.46 on Tuesday. CollPlant Biotechnologies has a 1 year low of $5.12 and a 1 year high of $23.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CollPlant Biotechnologies Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies by 119.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 4,085 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in CollPlant Biotechnologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $189,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in CollPlant Biotechnologies in the second quarter valued at about $361,000. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd., a regenerative and aesthetic medicine company, focuses on three-dimensional (3D) bioprinting of tissues and organs, and medical aesthetics in the United States, Canada, and Europe. Its products are based on recombinant type I human collagen that is produced with its proprietary plant based genetic engineering technology.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CollPlant Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CollPlant Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.