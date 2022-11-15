Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Acquired by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,187 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,139 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Comcast were worth $6,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 719,213 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $33,674,000 after acquiring an additional 119,226 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Comcast by 2.4% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,458 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 109,570 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $5,130,000 after buying an additional 9,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter worth approximately $909,000. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comcast Stock Performance

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $34.13 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.21. The company has a market capitalization of $147.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.68, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $28.39 and a 1-year high of $53.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.91%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Cowen reduced their target price on Comcast from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Comcast to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Comcast from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.46.

About Comcast

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Featured Stories

