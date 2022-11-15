Comparing UDR (NYSE:UDR) & Mapletree Logistics Trust (OTCMKTS:MAPGF)

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) and Mapletree Logistics Trust (OTCMKTS:MAPGF – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares UDR and Mapletree Logistics Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UDR $1.29 billion 9.92 $150.02 million $0.49 80.29 Mapletree Logistics Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

UDR has higher revenue and earnings than Mapletree Logistics Trust.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UDR 10.90% 4.78% 1.59% Mapletree Logistics Trust N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares UDR and Mapletree Logistics Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

95.3% of UDR shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.4% of UDR shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for UDR and Mapletree Logistics Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UDR 0 7 10 0 2.59 Mapletree Logistics Trust 0 1 0 0 2.00

UDR presently has a consensus target price of $51.61, indicating a potential upside of 31.19%. Given UDR’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe UDR is more favorable than Mapletree Logistics Trust.

Summary

UDR beats Mapletree Logistics Trust on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About UDR

UDR, Inc. (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S. markets. As of September 30, 2020, UDR owned or had an ownership position in 51,649 apartment homes including 1,031 homes under development. For over 48 years, UDR has delivered long-term value to shareholders, the best standard of service to Residents and the highest quality experience for Associates.

About Mapletree Logistics Trust

MLT, the first Asia-focused logistics REIT in Singapore, was listed on the SGX-ST main board on 28 July 2005. MLT's principal strategy is to invest in a diversified portfolio of income-producing logistics real estate and real estate-related assets. As at 31 December 2020, it has a portfolio of 156 logistics assets in Singapore, Hong Kong SAR, Japan, China, Australia, Malaysia, South Korea and Vietnam with assets under management of S$10.2 billion. MLT is managed by Mapletree Logistics Trust Management Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Mapletree Investments Pte Ltd.

