Compass Point Trims Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG) Target Price to $2.50

Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Rating) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Compass Point to $2.50 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Compass Point’s target price points to a potential upside of 188.42% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on SDIG. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Cowen lowered shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $2.25 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Cowen downgraded shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $11.00 to $2.25 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2.67.

Shares of SDIG traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $0.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 562,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,490,887. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Stronghold Digital Mining has a twelve month low of $0.68 and a twelve month high of $26.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.87 million and a PE ratio of -0.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.05 and a 200-day moving average of $1.89.

Stronghold Digital Mining ( NASDAQ:SDIG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $29.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.61 million. Stronghold Digital Mining had a negative net margin of 69.77% and a negative return on equity of 51.87%. Equities analysts predict that Stronghold Digital Mining will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Stronghold Digital Mining news, CEO Gregory A. Beard acquired 602,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.66 per share, with a total value of $999,998.94. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 602,409 shares in the company, valued at $999,998.94. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 56.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SDIG. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Stronghold Digital Mining in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Stronghold Digital Mining in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Stronghold Digital Mining by 72.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 32,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 13,647 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Stronghold Digital Mining in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Stronghold Digital Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. 12.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc, a crypto asset mining company, focuses on mining Bitcoin in the United States. It also operates coal refuse power generation facilities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

