Concordium Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $59.20 Million (CCD)

Concordium (CCD) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 15th. During the last seven days, Concordium has traded 11.4% lower against the dollar. One Concordium coin can now be purchased for $0.0102 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular exchanges. Concordium has a market cap of $59.20 million and approximately $783,356.78 worth of Concordium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Concordium Profile

Concordium launched on June 8th, 2021. Concordium’s total supply is 11,448,617,389 coins and its circulating supply is 5,823,292,649 coins. Concordium’s official Twitter account is @concordiumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Concordium is medium.com/concordium. The official website for Concordium is www.concordium.com. The Reddit community for Concordium is https://reddit.com/r/concordium_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Concordium Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Concordium is an open-source, permissionless and decentralized blockchain with a built-in user identity. Concordium supports regulatory compliance, allowing businesses to harness the power of blockchain technology.The CCD is the native token of the Concordium blockchain platform. Fundamentally, the CCD serves to pay for the network fees. These fees are earned by the validator nodes (bakers and finalizers) to process transactions and secure the network. Bakers must stake CCD amounts to take part in the consensus.”

