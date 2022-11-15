CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.20-$3.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.39. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.17 billion-$1.23 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.21 billion. CONMED also updated its FY23 guidance to $3.20-3.50 EPS.

CONMED Price Performance

Shares of CONMED stock opened at $89.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.29. CONMED has a fifty-two week low of $71.09 and a fifty-two week high of $155.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.20, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.42.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. CONMED had a positive return on equity of 14.00% and a negative net margin of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $275.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.23 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that CONMED will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CONMED Company Profile

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and PopLok Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

