ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) Director Stephen T. Boswell Buys 8,000 Shares

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Rating) Director Stephen T. Boswell acquired 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.88 per share, with a total value of $199,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 249,103 shares in the company, valued at $6,197,682.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

ConnectOne Bancorp Trading Up 3.4 %

CNOB traded up $0.85 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.60. The company had a trading volume of 6,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,460. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.55 and a 12-month high of $37.00. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.21.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $81.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.27 million. ConnectOne Bancorp had a net margin of 35.52% and a return on equity of 12.23%. Equities research analysts anticipate that ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

ConnectOne Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. ConnectOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.53%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CNOB shares. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ConnectOne Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 1,019.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,184,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,375 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $275,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 89.9% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 22,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 10,757 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ConnectOne Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors own 68.14% of the company’s stock.

ConnectOne Bancorp Company Profile

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and mid-sized businesses, local professionals, and individuals in the Northern New Jersey and New York Metropolitan area, and South Florida market. The company offers personal and business checking, retirement, money market, and time and savings accounts.

