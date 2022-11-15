Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI) Short Interest Update

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 387,700 shares, a drop of 24.1% from the October 15th total of 510,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 102,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions from $56.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in a report on Friday, August 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company.

Consensus Cloud Solutions Price Performance

Shares of CCSI stock traded up 4.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching 62.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,795. Consensus Cloud Solutions has a 1-year low of 37.75 and a 1-year high of 66.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is 51.70 and its 200 day moving average price is 50.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Consensus Cloud Solutions

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCSI. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Consensus Cloud Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $358,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Consensus Cloud Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $222,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Consensus Cloud Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $1,482,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Consensus Cloud Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Consensus Cloud Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $694,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information delivery services with a software-as-a-service platform worldwide. Its products and solutions include eFax, an online faxing solution, as well as MyFax, MetroFax, Sfax, SRfax, and other brands; eFax Corporate, a digital cloud-fax technology; jsign, which provides electronic and digital signature solutions; Unite, a single platform that allows the user to choose between several protocols to send and receive healthcare information in an environment that can integrate into an existing electronic health record (EHR) system or stand-alone if no EHR is present; Signal, a solution that integrates with a hospital's EHR system and uses rules-based triggering logic to automatically send admit, discharge, and transfer notifications using cloud fax and direct secure messaging technology; and Clarity that transforms unstructured documents into structured actionable data.

Further Reading

